UEFA to discuss scrapping away goals rule, claims report

The away goals rule was brought into European competitions in 1965. (File)

European football’s governing body UEFA will discuss getting rid of the away goals rule in its competitions, The Times reported.

The rule is applied when the score of a two-legged tie is level on aggregate after 180 minutes, with the team scoring more goals away from its home venue declared winner.

The rule — brought into European competitions in 1965 — has come under scrutiny this season with some matches being held at neutral venues without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Times said the rule would be discussed at UEFA’s club competitions committee meeting in Porto on Friday, a day before the Champions League final between Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea.

Last season’s Champions League winner Bayern Munich was knocked out by Paris St Germain in the quarterfinals on away goals. Juventus also crashed out under the same rule in the round of 16, losing against Porto in extra time.