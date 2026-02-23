Vinicius Jr’s alleged racial abuser suspended for Real Madrid-Benfica return Champions League leg by UEFA

Vinicius was allegedly called a racial slur by Prestianni, an accusation that’s unclear because of the player pulling his shirt over his mouth.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 23, 2026 09:45 PM IST
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League playoff match in Lisbon, Portugal. (PHOTO: AP)Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League playoff match in Lisbon, Portugal. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

UEFA have chosen to suspend Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for the blockbuster Champions League knockout stage rematch between the Portuguese giants and Real Madrid at the Spanish capital. Prestianni was accused of racial abuse by Madrid winger Vinicius Jr and UEFA, suspecting that a protest or demonstration of sorts would be unleashed, have chosen to suspend the Argentine ahead of the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the first leg, Vinicius scored the only goal of the game and celebrated. But after what seemed like a back-and-forth conversation between players, he was allegedly called a racial slur by Prestianni, an accusation that’s unclear because of the player pulling his shirt over his mouth. The match was suspended for ten minutes after the Brazilian immediately rushed to complain to the referee and was later backed by teammate Kylian Mbappe who confirmed that he had heard the Benfica player’s words.

“Following the appointment of a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector (EDI) to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026, and upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to a discriminatory behaviour”.

ALSO READ | Gianluca Prestianni admits of using anti-gay slur against Vinicius in the Champions League clash

“This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies,” the UEFA statement read.

The statement by UEFA is telling of what the European football body believes will happen in the return leg. A no-handshake policy, or intense opposition to Prestianni could have become the talking point of the game. But UEFA has attempted to stem that discourse with a suspension that is likely to be contested by Prestianni and Benfica.

After the furore of the incident broke out, the Argentine denied the allegations made against him and said on his Instagram, “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at the player Vinicius Junior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he thought he heard. I have never been racist and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
lutyens bust
An RSS school, a land lease, and a Congress-BJP row that erupted in Telangana
A Revanth Reddy’s advisor and former minister Md Shabbir Ali
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News