A min of silence to be observed ahead of UEFA Champions League matches this week

UEFA announced that a moment of silence will be held while a banner will be displayed ahead of every Champions League match this week as a sign of solidarity and support for Nepal. (File)

UEFA on Monday announced that a moment of silence will be held while a banner will be displayed ahead of every Champions League match this week as a sign of solidarity and support for the families of the victims of Nepal flash floods which devastated the northern and central parts of the country last month. The banner will carry the message “You are not alone Nepal”.

“The entire European football family will stand together before this week’s matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath,” Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA’s president said in a statement.