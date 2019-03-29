Toggle Menu
UEFA punishes Shakhtar Donetsk, Lazio for fan racism

UEFA says it ordered Shakhtar Donetsk and Lazio to closes parts of their stadium next season because of racist fan behavior at Europa League games

Shakhtar fans displayed a far-right banner at a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt in February. (Source: Reuters)

UEFA has ordered Shakhtar Donetsk and Lazio to close parts of their stadium next season because of racist fan behavior at Europa League games.

Shakhtar fans displayed a far-right banner at a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt in February.

Lazio fans were seen performing Nazi salutes at an away game against Sevilla in February. The Rome club has long had far-right elements among its fans.

UEFA says both clubs must shut stadium sections at their next home game in European competition.

Shakhtar, which has a seven-point lead in the Ukrainian league, is likely to play in the Champions League group stage next season.

Lazio is currently sixth in Serie A and could enter the next Europa League. UEFA also fined Lazio 20,000 euros ($22,500).

