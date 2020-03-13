UEFA postpones Champions League, Europa League matches due to coronavirus

Barcelona were scheduled to play Napoli on Wednesday Barcelona were scheduled to play Napoli on Wednesday

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League join the list of tournaments affected by the outbreak of coronavirus as all the matches scheduled for the next week have been postponed.

The quarterfinal draws in both competitions, scheduled for next Friday, have also been postponed in light of the latest developments. The decision comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.

Two Champions League games – Barcelona vs. Napoli, and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea – had been planned for Wednesday. But there are travel restrictions between Spain and Italy, and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the virus.

Eight Europa League games were scheduled for next Thursday, although only six first-leg games were played this week. Two games between Italian and Spanish teams were postponed because of travel restrictions.

The entire squad and staff of Real Madrid and Arsenal have also gone into self-isolation after a basketball player of the Spanish team and Gunners manager Mike Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.