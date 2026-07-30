FIFA stake sale plans: UEFA nations threaten to boycott World Cup

European football’s governing body UEFA’s member associations on Thursday unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions in protest against FIFA’s plan to sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary that will run the global governing body’s tournaments. The decision was taken in a virtual emergency meeting convened on Thursday.
“Europe’s position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation. As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership. Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination,” UEFA said in a statement.
“UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors. The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale,” it added.
Statement on behalf of UEFA and its 55 National Associations
— UEFA (@UEFA) July 30, 2026
A couple of days ago, UEFA, had issued a stern threat to FIFA after reports surfaced that FIFA was seeking private investment in the World Cup and other events hosted by the world body, saying that the initiative had “crossed a line.”
FIFA said on Tuesday that it plans to create a semi-private subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), to sell minority, non-controlling stakes in the business operations of the World Cup and other tournaments. While retaining majority control, FIFA aims to raise $4.2 billion from long-term investors later this year
“It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game. This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA’s duty as the custodian of world football. National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football’s greatest competitions or bear the consequences. This is not a ‘democratic decision’, but governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game. But our opposition goes far beyond process,” the statement on Thursday read further.