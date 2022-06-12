UEFA Nations League, Spain vs Czech Republic Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UEFA Nations League, Spain vs Czech Republic: Spain hosts the Czech Republic in Malaga. Spain was held 2-2 in Prague in their first meeting. Portugal, meanwhile, visits Switzerland aiming to keep the lead of its Nations League group, but will have to do without Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal leads Group 2 of League A with seven points. Spain is next with five. The Czech Republic has four and the Swiss zero points.

When is the UEFA Nations League between Spain vs Czech Republic?

The UEFA Nations League between Spain vs Czech Republic will be played on Monday, June 13.

What time will the UEFA Nations League between Spain vs Czech Republic start in India?

The UEFA Nations League between Spain vs Czech Republic will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League between Spain vs Czech Republic will be played?

The UEFA Nations League between Spain vs Czech Republic be played at La Rosaleda, Malaga.

How to watch Spain vs Czech Republic on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network will show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India. Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.