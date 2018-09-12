UEFA Nations League: Our base comes from Real Madrid and it is good, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

Spain’s Sergio Ramos and coach Luis Enrique during training. (Source: Reuters) Spain’s Sergio Ramos and coach Luis Enrique during training. (Source: Reuters)

After Spain embarrassed World Cup finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, former Barcelona boss and current Spain coach Luis Enrique said that the fact that the national team features six Real Madrid starting players does not bother him.

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, Sergio Ramos and Isco scored for Spain on Tuesday, handing Croatia their worst ever defeat. The other three Los Blancos players to start were Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos. Enrique said after the match, “I didn’t know (about six Real Madrid starting players) and it doesn’t interest me. They’re Spanish players and that’s it. The base is from Madrid and it seemed good. I only see the Spain jersey. There’s lots of competition. I’m delighted that they make it difficult for me and I accept the challenge.”

“It is very hard to criticise anyone in a game with such a high standard,” he said. “What I liked over the last few weeks has been the attitude of the players. But that result against Croatia was worth it.”

Praising Ceballos, Enrique said, “I saw Dani Ceballos countless times with Spain’s Under-21s and he did the same on his debut with them as he did with us, a different player. He’s special, there aren’t many like that.”

“Asensio scored two incredible goals,” Luis Enrique said. “He has a one-of-a-kind strike.”

Spain has earned six points after winning their first two UEFA Nations League matches against England (2-1) and now Croatia. Speaking of the challenge the team set for themselves, Asensio said, “We played a spectacular game and rounded off a brilliant week. We needed to recuperate the feelings we had before, we’ve played two great games. We’ve played two teams that went very far in the World Cup and these victories are very important to reach the final phase, which is a challenge we have set ourselves.”

