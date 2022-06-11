UEFA Nations League, England vs Italy Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UEFA Nations League, England vs Italy: Gareth Southgate said he “will not outstay” his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side’s winless start to their UEFA Nations League campaign. England are at the bottom of League A Group 3 in the Nations League with one point after losing 1-0 to Hungary and drawing 1-1 with Germany. They face Italy on Friday, who are top with four points.

When is the UEFA Nations League between England vs Italy?

The UEFA Nations League between England vs Italy will be played on Sunday, June 12.

What time will the UEFA Nations League between England vs Italy be played?

The match will begin at 12:15am IST.

How to watch England vs Italy on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network will show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India. Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.