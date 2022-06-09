While you were asleep: Big wins in UEFA Nations League and Babar Azam’s heroics

Belgium vs Poland

On Wednesday, Belgium thrashed Poland by 6-1 in a UEFA Nations League. Substitute Leandro Trossard starred as he scored twice and helped Belgium crush the Poland side. After goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Trossard (two), Leander Dendoncker and debutant Lois Openda, they dominated and have not looked back.

Ireland vs Ukraine

Ukraine kickstarted their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over Ireland. As a halftime substitute, Tsygankov came in and scored a quick goal with his curling free-kick that bounced in front of the keeper and ended up in the corner of the net.

Wales vs the Netherlands

After an exciting late finale, the Netherlands outplayed Wales by 2-1 bringing the hosts back down to earth after they secured World Cup qualification at the weekend. Wout Weghorst starred on the field for the Dutch, scoring with a header four minutes into stoppage time.

Scotland vs Armenia

Scotland started their Nations League run with a 2-0 win over Armenia as Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna scored their first international goals. Scotland dominated the game and took the lead through Ralston when he made a run to the far post where the wing-back making his full debut connected with Stuart Armstrong’s cross to head the ball across goal and into the net.

Pakistan squeeze West Indies

Babar Azam’s heroics with the bat helped Pakistan squeeze West Indies by five wickets here at Multan. Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan scored half-centuries as Pakistan chased down a target of 306 to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.