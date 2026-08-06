UEFA says lost confidence in Infantino’s presidency, maintains boycott threat

UEFA, European football’s governing body reiterated its threat to boycott FIFA competitions despite the body apologizing for its failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup. UEFA on Thursday said that it had lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino and said conditions to withdraw its boycott threat had not been met.
“UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non participation in FIFA competitions. First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again,” it said in a statement.
“These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in it’s statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency. That position holds. Yesterday’s announcement that some people employed by the FIFA president (and whose careers depend on his favor) agree with him changes nothing,” it added.
On Wednesday, Infantino received a significant show of support from senior officials during a crisis meeting in Morocco, despite mounting pressure over his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup.
The world governing body acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in the handling of the controversial proposal and promised to ensure such errors are not repeated. The meeting, held in Rabat, saw Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and other senior management figures “reaffirm their full support” for Infantino’s leadership, according to a FIFA statement. This marks a notable shift, as Grafstrom had previously distanced himself from the plan, calling the events of the past week a “sad and reproachable series of events” in an internal email.
The proposal, which would have seen FIFA sell minority stakes in a commercial subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise, was met with widespread opposition and has now been formally abandoned. European football’s governing body UEFA had threatened a boycott of the World Cup and other FIFA competitions if the plan went ahead, while the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) also voiced strong criticism. The backlash has raised serious questions about Infantino’s leadership ahead of the FIFA presidential election in March.