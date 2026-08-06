UEFA says lost confidence in Infantino’s presidency, maintains boycott threat

UEFA, European football’s governing body reiterated its threat to boycott FIFA competitions despite the body apologizing for its failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup. UEFA on Thursday said that it had lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino and said conditions to withdraw its boycott threat had not been met.

“UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non participation in FIFA competitions. First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again,” it said in a statement.