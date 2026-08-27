UEFA to lift FIFA boycott threat after securing guarantees over World Cup sale plan: Reports

The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the opening ceremony of the International Broadcast Center, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UEFA is set to withdraw its threat of a boycott against FIFA competitions after receiving binding assurances from the global governing body that it will never revive Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup, according to a report from The Guardian.

The report states that European teams have been cleared to participate in the upcoming Under-20 Women’s World Cup and future tournaments, following FIFA’s written guarantees that no equivalent of the president’s ill-fated proposal will be pursued again.

Despite public clashes, UEFA and FIFA have reportedly been engaged in private discussions for several weeks to negotiate the terms of lifting the boycott threat. The European body has now obtained the reassurances it sought.