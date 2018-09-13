Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

UEFA insists no talks on Champions League final in New York

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has denied reports in Spain of ongoing talks to play the 2021 Champions League final in New York.

By: AP | Nyon | Updated: September 13, 2018 10:16:32 am
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin smiles during a press conference. (AP File Photo/Ronald Zak)
Related News

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has denied reports in Spain of ongoing talks to play the 2021 Champions League final in New York. Ceferin says in a statement: “This idea is currently not being discussed at all.” UEFA is set to decide next year where to stage its marquee club game in 2021.

This week, the chief executive of Spanish Champions League rights holder Mediapro told a radio station that UEFA is “investigating the feasibility” of a Champions League final in New York. Mediapro holds the rights through 2021.

However, Ceferin says: “UEFA has no plans to stage the Champions League final outside Europe.” In a 2016 interview with The Associated Press, Ceferin said it “might be an idea in future.” The Spanish league wants to start playing one game a year in the United States.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 