UEFA has ‘lost confidence’ in Infantino-led FIFA management, ‘no options off the table’

UEFA recalled Infantino's statement when he was running for the position in 2016, in which he had highlighted the need for transparency and utilisation of associations' money for the benefit of the sport. (AP Photo)

UEFA has said that while it welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in the World Cup and other competitions, it has lost all confidence in the current leadership led by Gianni Infantino. It has also said that it will meet with other confederations to “reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again”.

“No option should be off the table,” said the UEFA in a strongly worded statement. “We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account,” it said.