Friday, February 26, 2021
Manchester United set to face AC Milan in last-16 of UEFA Europa League

Arsenal will face Olympiakos next in the UEFA Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur will play the first leg of their last-16 tie at Dinamo Zagreb, and Ajax is at home first against BSC Young Boys.

By: AP |
Updated: February 26, 2021 7:28:32 pm
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action against AC Milan in a friendly. (Twitter/MUFC)

Former European champions Manchester United and AC Milan will meet in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Friday’s draw sends Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the English club where he played for two years, including the 2016/17 season when United won its only UEFA Europa League title.

Seven-time European Cup winner Milan has never won the UEFA Europa League, or its predecessor the UEFA Cup — the only continental title it has yet to win.

Arsenal will face Olympiakos and go back to Piraeus for its second straight game in the competition. Arsenal used the Olympiakos stadium as a neutral venue on Thursday to beat Benfica 3-2 in the “home” leg in the round of 32.

Two-time UEFA Cup winner Tottenham plays the first leg at Dinamo Zagreb, and 1992 winner Ajax is at home first against Young Boys of Switzerland.

Some venues could change due to national restrictions on travel and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molde is unlikely to play in Norway for the second leg against Granada of Spain. Molde played its round-of-32 “home” game against Hoffenheim at Villarreal’s stadium in Spain.

First-leg games are on March 11 and return matches on March 18.

India win day-night Test in two days
