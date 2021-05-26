UEFA Europa League Final 2021, Villarreal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring the opening goal with Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw (Source: AP)

UEFA Europa League Final 2021, Villarreal vs Manchester United Live Score Streaming: Up against Spanish team Villarreal and its Europa League specialist coach Unai Emery, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team Manchester United is bidding to avoid a fourth consecutive season without silverware. That would be the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson’s otherwise trophy-filled reign.

Solskjaer conceded that United will likely have to do without captain and center back Harry Maguire, who made the trip to Poland for the game but didn’t take part in pre-game training Tuesday with an ankle ligament injury. Striker Anthony Martial hasn’t recovered from the knee injury which has kept him out for the past two months.

United hasn’t won a trophy of any kind since Jose Mourinho’s team comfortably beat Ajax 2-0 in the 2017 Europa League final.

When is the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will take place on Wednesday, May 26 2021 (May 27 in India).

What are the timings of Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United being played?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will be played at Gdansk Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will live stream on SonyLIV.