UEFA Europa League Final 2020, Sevilla vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

UEFA Europa League Final 2020, Sevilla vs Inter Milan Football Live Score Streaming: After missing out on the Serie A title by a whisker, Inter Milan now have the opportunity to win their first silverware of the season when they lock horns with Sevilla in the Europa League final. This also would be Inter’s first European title in the last decade.

The team under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte delivered a powerful show in the semifinals against Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, securing a 5-0 win.

Inter’s opponent Sevilla, on the other hand, share a great reputation especially in this competition and have won it five times, the most by any team. The team which is managed by former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui have defeated AS Roma, Wolves and most-recently Manchester United in the semifinal clash last week.

Interestingly, Friday’s clash will also be the first ever meeting between the two sides in European competition.

When is the Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla?

The Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla will be played on August 22, 2020.

Where is the Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla going to be held?

The Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

What time does the Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla begin?

The Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla?

The Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla?

The live streaming of the Europa League final match between Inter Milan and Sevilla will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.

