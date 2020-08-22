UEFA Europa League Final 2020 Live Score Updates: Sevilla 0-1 Inter Milan, 10 mins

UEFA Europa League Final 2020 Live: Sevilla and Inter have eight titles between them.

UEFA Europa League 2020 Final, Sevilla vs Inter Milan Football Live Score Online Updates: Inter Milan will be vying for their first piece of European silverware in ten years when they take on record-champions Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final at the Rhein Energie Stadion, Cologne on Friday.

Antonio Conte’s side breezed past Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semi-finals to advance, while Sevilla recorded a 2-1 win over Manchester United to book their position in the final once again. While Inter will go into the final with a rich vein of form, winning each of their last six matches in all competitions, Sevilla will bring a 20-game unbeaten run into the contest.

Interestingly, the final will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in European competition.