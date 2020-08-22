UEFA Europa League Final 2020 Live Score Updates: Sevilla 0-1 Inter Milan, 10 mins

UEFA Europa League 2020 Final, Sevilla vs Inter Milan Football Live Score Online Updates: Inter Milan will be vying for their first piece of European silverware in ten years when they take on record-champions Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final at the Rhein Energie Stadion, Cologne on Friday.
Antonio Conte’s side breezed past Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semi-finals to advance, while Sevilla recorded a 2-1 win over Manchester United to book their position in the final once again. While Inter will go into the final with a rich vein of form, winning each of their last six matches in all competitions, Sevilla will bring a 20-game unbeaten run into the contest.
Interestingly, the final will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in European competition.
BIG ROM DOES IT! After being tripped down himself, the Belgian steps up to take the spot kick and he beats Bounou with his left-footed shot towards the bottom left corner. Lukaku has now scored in 11 consecutive UEL matches, a new record.
Diego Carlos brings down a pacy Lukaku after a brilliant Inter break! The defender has now given away three penalties in three consecutive matches in the Europa League. Just a yellow card though.
After the conclusion of the formalities, Lukaku starts the final from the centre circle. Here we go!
Antonio Conte, the master of playing with three at the back and the serial winner, will hope to end Inter's nine-year long trophy drought in Cologne tonight. Julen Lopetegui, the manager who is yet to win his first trophy, has managed to qualify for UEFA Champions League next season with Sevilla, maintaining a 20-match unbeaten streak. Can he outwit the Italian?
Only Liverpool (six between 1973 and 1984) and Real Madrid (all nine since 1985) have won more consecutive European finals than Sevilla's five. They have won their last five Europa League finals in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Lu-La has set Italy on fire! Romalu Lukaku has 33 goals in 50 matches, while Lautaro Martinez has 21 goals in 48 outings.
Sevilla Europa League form: LDDWWW
Sevilla form (all competitions): WDWWWW
Inter Milan Europa League form: LWWWWW
Inter Milan form (all competitions): WWWWWW
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the UEFA Europa League final between Inter Milan and Sevilla. Stay tuned!