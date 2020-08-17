UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Score Updates: A fight for a spot in the final

UEFA Europa League 2020, Manchester United vs Sevilla Football Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester United will be hoping to make it to the UEFA Europa League final when they take on five-time champions Sevilla in the semi-final in Cologne on Sunday.
Although both Manchester United and Sevilla have booked their places in the UEFA Champions League next season due to their domestic finishes, a silverware is in sight of both the managers — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Julen Lopetegui. While United have only tasted defeat once in their last 24 matches, things won’t be easy for them considering Sevilla are on a 19-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, winning seven of their last eight during that run.
Sevilla reached the last four courtesy of a slim quarter-final victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, while UnitedUEFA Europa recorded a 1-0 success of their own against Copenhagen last time out.
Bruno Fernandes, who has been a revelation for Manchester United since joining the club in January, is the current top scorer with 7 goals in 9 UEL games this season. His penalty was the difference against Copenhagen in the quarters.
This will be only the third European meeting between Manchester United and Sevilla – the other two games were in the last 16 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, with Sevilla winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in the 2nd leg, after a goalless draw in the first leg. Can Sevilla extend their unbeaten run against the Red Devils tonight? Or will Bruno Fernandes help Solskjaer's team reach the final?
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the first UEFA Europa League semifinal between Manchester United and Sevilla! While United would hope to continue their rich vein of form to get their hands at a silverware, Sevilla would hope to extend their record number of triumphs with the sixth one soon. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned to know more!