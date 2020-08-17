UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Score Updates: A fight for a spot in the final

Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Score: The Red Devils have a tough task against record champions Sevilla.

UEFA Europa League 2020, Manchester United vs Sevilla Football Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester United will be hoping to make it to the UEFA Europa League final when they take on five-time champions Sevilla in the semi-final in Cologne on Sunday.

Although both Manchester United and Sevilla have booked their places in the UEFA Champions League next season due to their domestic finishes, a silverware is in sight of both the managers — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Julen Lopetegui. While United have only tasted defeat once in their last 24 matches, things won’t be easy for them considering Sevilla are on a 19-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, winning seven of their last eight during that run.

Sevilla reached the last four courtesy of a slim quarter-final victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, while United recorded a 1-0 success of their own against Copenhagen last time out.