Saturday, July 03, 2021
UEFA EURO 2020, Ukraine vs England Live Score Streaming: Jadon Sancho named in starting XI

UEFA EURO 2020 Quarterfinal, Ukraine vs England Live Score Streaming Online: The winner between Ukraine and England will play Denmark in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Updated: July 3, 2021 11:56:16 pm

UEFA EURO 2020 Quarterfinal, Ukraine vs England Live Score Streaming Online: England and Ukraine lock horns in Saturday’s second quarterfinal match of the European Championships at the Stadio Olimpico in Italy. The winner between Ukraine and England will play Denmark in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley, with the final also scheduled for England’s home stadium.

What could make this match England’s toughest assignment yet is that this is the only match they will be playing away from the home comforts of Wembley. The number of travelling English fans has also been capped. For Ukraine’s coaching staff, meanwhile, playing in Italy is a homecoming. Head coach Andriy Shevchenko was one of Serie A’s most prolific scorers during his playing career with AC Milan, while assistant coach Mauro Tassotti is from Rome and began his playing career at the Stadio Olimpico with Lazio.

Ukraine: Buschcan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko; Karavaev, Shaparenko, Zabarnyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Match begins at 12:30 am IST.

European Championships Quarterfinals, Ukraine vs England:

23:38 (IST)03 Jul 2021
Denmark book semi spot vs England/Ukraine

Denmark have booked their spot in the semi, and will be possibly following this match to see who they will meet. 

23:08 (IST)03 Jul 2021
Ukraine: Buschcan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko; Karavaev, Shaparenko, Zabarnyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane

The big news for England is Jadon Sancho is in the XI. 

23:05 (IST)03 Jul 2021
England vs Ukraine

Denmark are beating Czech Republic in the first quarterfinal of the night with 15 minutes to go. England and Ukraine meanwhile have arrived at the ground. Team news out soon. Match begins at 12:30 am.

