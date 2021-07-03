UEFA EURO 2020, Ukraine vs England Live Score Streaming: Jadon Sancho named in starting XI

UEFA EURO 2020 Quarterfinal, Ukraine vs England Live Score Streaming Online: England and Ukraine lock horns in Saturday’s second quarterfinal match of the European Championships at the Stadio Olimpico in Italy. The winner between Ukraine and England will play Denmark in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley, with the final also scheduled for England’s home stadium.

What could make this match England’s toughest assignment yet is that this is the only match they will be playing away from the home comforts of Wembley. The number of travelling English fans has also been capped. For Ukraine’s coaching staff, meanwhile, playing in Italy is a homecoming. Head coach Andriy Shevchenko was one of Serie A’s most prolific scorers during his playing career with AC Milan, while assistant coach Mauro Tassotti is from Rome and began his playing career at the Stadio Olimpico with Lazio.

Teams

Ukraine: Buschcan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko; Karavaev, Shaparenko, Zabarnyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Match begins at 12:30 am IST.