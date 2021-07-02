UEFA EURO 2020, Switzerland vs Spain Live Score Streaming: Battle for semis begins

UEFA EURO 2020, Switzerland vs Spain Live Score Updates.

UEFA EURO 2020, Switzerland vs Spain Live Score Streaming Online: After eliminating tournament favourites France in the last-16, Switzerland will now lock horns with Spain in the UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-final in St Petersburg on Friday.

Vladimir Petkovic’s team will be in a confident mood following their penalty shootout success over France, but Switzerland have only won one of their last 22 matches with Spain, suffering 16 losses in the process. Luis Enrique’s Spain have found their groove too, scoring five goals in two consecutive matches. The winner of the contest will face either Belgium or Italy in the semifinals.

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Ferrán Torres, Morata, Sarabia.