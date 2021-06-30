UEFA EURO 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine Live Score Streaming: SWE 0-0 UKR, first-half begins

UEFA EURO 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine Live Score Streaming: (AP Photo)

UEFA EURO 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine Live Score Streaming Online: Sweden and Ukraine meet in Scotland on Tuesday in the last scheduled game in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Sweden last played at Hampden Park 40 years ago, one month before Zlatan Ibrahimovic was born, in a World Cup qualifying match. Ukraine has made only one trip, 14 years ago for a Euro 2008 qualifier, in nearly three decades as an independent soccer nation.

About 10,000 fans are expected at the storied 52,000-capacity stadium in Glasgow but few will be able to travel from the two nations because of quarantine rules required by Scottish authorities.

