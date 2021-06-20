UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Football Live Score Updates: Lewandowski and the Spanish armada

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Football Live Score Streaming Updates: Luis Enrique’s Spain will aim to register their first win of the tournament on Saturday when they take on Paulo Sousa’s Poland at the Estadio Olimpico in Seville in a Group E match.
The two-time Euro winners, Spain, enjoyed a dominating display in their opener but they had to share the spoils with Sweden after a 0-0 draw. Spain will aim to get three points in their bag ahead of their meeting against group leaders Slovakia. On the other hand, the Robert Lewandowski-led side were humbled 2-1 by Slovakia on Monday. A defeat at the hands of La Roja will end all lingering hopes of making it to the knockout stage of the tournament.
Spain XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Dani Olmo
Poland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Moder, Zielinski, Klich, Puchacz; Lewandowski, Swiderski.
Kickoff: Spain make their first foray into the box in the first minute as both teams make a couple of changes in their XI. Both need a win desperately to continue their campaign. Moreno wriggles away the Polish defenders through the right flank a few times, Morata looking for the space in the centre of attack.
If the last match was anything to go by, we are set for a high scorer today. Gerard Moreno scored 30 goals in all competitions last season. Robert Lewandowski scored 48 goals in all competitions last season.
Half an hour to Spain vs Poland, the last of the second group matches in Euro 2020. The team which loses today will be bottom of the group, effectively being knocked out of the competition. Can Lewandowski find his scoring boot tonight or can Spain find their feet?