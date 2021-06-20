UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Football Live Score Updates: Lewandowski and the Spanish armada

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Football Live Score Updates: The match will be held in Seville.

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Football Live Score Streaming Updates: Luis Enrique’s Spain will aim to register their first win of the tournament on Saturday when they take on Paulo Sousa’s Poland at the Estadio Olimpico in Seville in a Group E match.

The two-time Euro winners, Spain, enjoyed a dominating display in their opener but they had to share the spoils with Sweden after a 0-0 draw. Spain will aim to get three points in their bag ahead of their meeting against group leaders Slovakia. On the other hand, the Robert Lewandowski-led side were humbled 2-1 by Slovakia on Monday. A defeat at the hands of La Roja will end all lingering hopes of making it to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Dani Olmo

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Moder, Zielinski, Klich, Puchacz; Lewandowski, Swiderski.