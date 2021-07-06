UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, Italy vs Spain Live Score Streaming: Team News

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, Italy vs Spain Live Score Streaming Online: Italy and Spain face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship. Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.
A win for Spain, which has the youngest squad at the tournament, sets up the prospect of a third European Championship title in four editions and potentially the start of new period of success for a nation that dominated world soccer from 2008-12. A win for Italy surely means Mancini’s team would enter the final as the favorite, no matter who wins the second semifinal match between England and Denmark.The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final.
Team News:
Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne
Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo
Italy and Spain, the semifinalists on Tuesday night have whipped up 23 goals at the Euro. So, this encounter understandably spins around versatility and vibrancy of their attack-bent players, forwards with velcro-touches who pinch the goals, the midfield tricksters conceptualising the strikes, and the pacy flanks-men launching attacks. Yet for both Italy and Spain, the keys to winning are saddled with their holding midfielders, Jorginho and Sergio Busquets. (READ MORE)
Spain opt for Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of Alvaro Morata. Eric Garcia also starts.
Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.
Subs: de Gea, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.
Emerson Palmieri starts for Italy and replaces the injured Leonardo Spinazzola
Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.
Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the European Championship 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain taking place at the Wembley in London. The current Spain coach Luis Enrique was a member of the national team that was beaten by Italy 1-0 in the 1994 World Cup quarterfinals. As famous as the 88th-minute winning goal by Roberto Baggio was the elbow to Luis Enrique's face administered by Italy's hard man in defense, Mauro Tassotti. The violent act went unpunished during the game. Tassotti would later get an eight-match ban but wasn't forgotten in Spain. The photo of an anguished Luis Enrique, blood pouring from his broken nose onto a splattered white towel, has gone down in history, and is often brought out whenever the two rivals meet. Like they will at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the European Championship semifinals.