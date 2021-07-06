UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, Italy vs Spain Live Score Streaming: Team News

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, Italy vs Spain Live Score Streaming Online: Italy and Spain face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship. Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

A win for Spain, which has the youngest squad at the tournament, sets up the prospect of a third European Championship title in four editions and potentially the start of new period of success for a nation that dominated world soccer from 2008-12. A win for Italy surely means Mancini’s team would enter the final as the favorite, no matter who wins the second semifinal match between England and Denmark.The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final.

Team News:

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo