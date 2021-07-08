UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, England vs Denmark Live Score Updates: Last stop before final vs Italy

England vs Denmark European Championships Semi Final

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, England vs Denmark Live Score Streaming Online: England will be taking on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with the home crowd getting behind them. England have been in fantastic form in the tournament so far as they are yet to concede a loss or a goal. On the other hand, Denmark has made it to the semi-final despite losing two matches and their star midfielder Christian Eriksen.

This will be Denmark’s fourth Euro semi-final and first since 1992. England have had an upper hand over Denmark at the Wembley stadium winning five out of seven clashes. Interestingly, irrespective of the winner, the scoreline between the two at this venue has always read 1-0. This is England’s third chance to reach the Euro final for the first time.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard