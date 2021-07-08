scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, England vs Denmark Live Score Updates: Last stop before final vs Italy

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, England vs Denmark Live Score Streaming Online: This will be Denmark’s fourth Euro semi-final and first since 1992. This is England’s third chance to reach the Euro final.

Updated: July 8, 2021 12:01:45 am
eng vs denEngland vs Denmark European Championships Semi Final

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals, England vs Denmark Live Score Streaming Online: England will be taking on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with the home crowd getting behind them. England have been in fantastic form in the tournament so far as they are yet to concede a loss or a goal. On the other hand, Denmark has made it to the semi-final despite losing two matches and their star midfielder Christian Eriksen.

This will be Denmark’s fourth Euro semi-final and first since 1992. England have had an upper hand over Denmark at the Wembley stadium winning five out of seven clashes. Interestingly, irrespective of the winner, the scoreline between the two at this venue has always read 1-0. This is England’s third chance to reach the Euro final for the first time.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Live Blog

UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Denmark:

00:01 (IST)08 Jul 2021
Final warm-up drills

It's time for the final warm-up drills. Less than 30 minutes to kick-off.

23:38 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Predicted formations

England vs. Denmark line-ups:

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Denmark (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

23:22 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Match-ready

The players are on the pitch, getting a feel for the pitch. We are a little more than an hour away from kick-off.

23:14 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Teams

The teams are out.

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST. It will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

