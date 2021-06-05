scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 05, 2021
UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming: All you need to know

UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures: Portugal will look to defend their crown in the 16th edition of the European Championship which will take place from June 11 to July 11.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 5, 2021 9:44:07 pm
Euro 2020UEFA Euro 2020 will take place from June 11 to July 11. (File)

UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures: After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stage is finally set for the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro to kick off this month with 24 nations vying to win the prestigious trophy.

For the first time in history, the tournament will be spread across 11 different venues in Europe. All the teams, including defending UEFA Euro champions Portugal and FIFA World Cup winners France, are divided into six groups with four teams each. The top two teams of each group and four best third-placed teams will qualify for the last-16 stage of the competition, which will start from June 26.

Of the eleven host countries, seven — Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and Spain — have qualified for the tournament. Two others — Hungary and Scotland — made it via the play-offs, while Romania and Azerbaijan missed out. Two teams are making their debut — Finland and North Macedonia.

UEFA EURO 2020 GROUPS

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

UEFA EURO 2020 FIXTURES

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, 12 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 PM IST, Baku
Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 PM IST Copenhagen

Sunday, 13 June

Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 PM IST, London
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest

Monday, 14 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 PM IST, Glasgow
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Tuesday, 15 June

Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 IST, Budapest

Wednesday, 16 June

Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Thursday, 17 June

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 AM IST, Bucharest
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Friday, 18 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 PM IST, Glasgow

Saturday, 19 June

Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 AM IST, London
Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 AM IST, Budapest
Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 AM IST, Munich

Sunday, 20 June

Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 AM IST, Rome
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 AM IST, Baku

Monday, 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest

Tuesday, 22 June

Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 AM IST, Copenhagen
Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Wednesday, 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 AM IST, London
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 AM IST, Seville
Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Thursday, 24 June

Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam

Sunday, 27 June

2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London
3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest

Monday, 28 June

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Tuesday, 29 June

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London

Wednesday, 30 June

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Saturday, 3 July

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Sunday, 4 July

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday, 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London

Thursday, 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London

FINAL

Monday, 12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London

UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.

