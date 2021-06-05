UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming: All you need to know

UEFA Euro 2020 will take place from June 11 to July 11. (File)

UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures: After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stage is finally set for the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro to kick off this month with 24 nations vying to win the prestigious trophy.

For the first time in history, the tournament will be spread across 11 different venues in Europe. All the teams, including defending UEFA Euro champions Portugal and FIFA World Cup winners France, are divided into six groups with four teams each. The top two teams of each group and four best third-placed teams will qualify for the last-16 stage of the competition, which will start from June 26.

Of the eleven host countries, seven — Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and Spain — have qualified for the tournament. Two others — Hungary and Scotland — made it via the play-offs, while Romania and Azerbaijan missed out. Two teams are making their debut — Finland and North Macedonia.

UEFA EURO 2020 GROUPS

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

UEFA EURO 2020 FIXTURES

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, 12 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 AM IST, Rome

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 PM IST, Baku

Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 PM IST Copenhagen

Sunday, 13 June

Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 PM IST, London

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest

Monday, 14 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 PM IST, Glasgow

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Tuesday, 15 June

Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 AM IST, Seville

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 IST, Budapest

Wednesday, 16 June

Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 AM IST, Munich

Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Thursday, 17 June

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST, Rome

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 AM IST, Bucharest

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Friday, 18 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 PM IST, Glasgow

Saturday, 19 June

Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 AM IST, London

Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 AM IST, Budapest

Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 AM IST, Munich

Sunday, 20 June

Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 AM IST, Seville

Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 AM IST, Rome

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 AM IST, Baku

Monday, 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest

Tuesday, 22 June

Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 AM IST, Copenhagen

Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Wednesday, 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 AM IST, London

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 AM IST, Seville

Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Thursday, 24 June

Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich

Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam

Sunday, 27 June

2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest

Monday, 28 June

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville

5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Tuesday, 29 June

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest

7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London

Wednesday, 30 June

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Saturday, 3 July

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Sunday, 4 July

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday, 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London

Thursday, 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London

FINAL

Monday, 12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London

UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.

UEFA EURO 2020 SQUADS