UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming: All you need to know

UEFA Euro 2020 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures: After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stage is finally set for the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro to kick off this month with 24 nations vying to win the prestigious trophy.
For the first time in history, the tournament will be spread across 11 different venues in Europe. All the teams, including defending UEFA Euro champions Portugal and FIFA World Cup winners France, are divided into six groups with four teams each. The top two teams of each group and four best third-placed teams will qualify for the last-16 stage of the competition, which will start from June 26.
Of the eleven host countries, seven — Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and Spain — have qualified for the tournament. Two others — Hungary and Scotland — made it via the play-offs, while Romania and Azerbaijan missed out. Two teams are making their debut — Finland and North Macedonia.
UEFA EURO 2020 GROUPS
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
UEFA EURO 2020 FIXTURES
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, 12 June
Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 PM IST, Baku
Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 PM IST Copenhagen
Sunday, 13 June
Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 PM IST, London
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest
Monday, 14 June
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 PM IST, Glasgow
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Tuesday, 15 June
Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 IST, Budapest
Wednesday, 16 June
Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 PM IST, Baku
Thursday, 17 June
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 AM IST, Bucharest
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
Friday, 18 June
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 PM IST, Glasgow
Saturday, 19 June
Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 AM IST, London
Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 AM IST, Budapest
Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 AM IST, Munich
Sunday, 20 June
Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 AM IST, Rome
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 AM IST, Baku
Monday, 21 June
Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest
Tuesday, 22 June
Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 AM IST, Copenhagen
Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Wednesday, 23 June
Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 AM IST, London
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 AM IST, Seville
Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Thursday, 24 June
Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, 26 June
1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
Sunday, 27 June
2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London
3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest
Monday, 28 June
4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
Tuesday, 29 June
6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London
Wednesday, 30 June
8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, 2 July
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Saturday, 3 July
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku
Sunday, 4 July
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
SEMI-FINALS
Wednesday, 7 July
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London
Thursday, 8 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London
FINAL
Monday, 12 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London
UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE STREAMING
The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.
UEFA EURO 2020 SQUADS
