UEFA Euro 2020 Saturday matches: Wales vs Switzerland, Denmark vs Finland, Belgium vs Russia

UEFA Euro 2020 Today Matches Schedule: After the tournament opener between Italy and Turkey on Friday, UEFA Euro 2020 continues with three matches on Saturday – Wales vs Switzerland, Denmark vs Finland and Belgium vs Russia – in the group stage category.

Switzerland and Wales face each in the group’s second game in Baku on Saturday.

Finland’s hopes at the tournament rest largely on striker Teemu Pukki but he sounded upbeat ahead of the country’s major tournament debut in Group B in Copenhagen. He scored 10 goals in 10 games in qualifying. Pukki says his recent ankle injury shouldn’t prevent him from playing the full game against Denmark on Saturday at the European Championship.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne has not traveled to St. Petersburg with the Belgium squad for Saturday’s European Championship game against Russia. The Manchester City playmaker only linked up with the team on Monday after having a minor operation on the fractured nose and eye socket he sustained during the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29. Russia winger Andrey Mostovoy has become the first player to be cut from a team at this year’s European Championship because of the coronavirus.

What are the Euro 2020 matches being played on Saturday and at what time?

Wales vs Switzerland – 6.30 pm IST (Baku)

Denmark vs Finland – 9.30 pm IST (Copenhagen)

Belgium vs Russia – 12.30 am IST, start of Sunday in India (Saint Petersburg)

Where will the Euro 2020 matches being played on Saturday be live broadcast in India?

The Euro 2020 matches being played on Saturday will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

Where can the Euro 2020 matches being played on Saturday be livestreamed in India?

The Euro 2020 matches being played on Saturday will be livestreamed on Sony LIV in India.