UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16, Belgium vs Portugal Live Score Updates: Czech Republic eliminate Netherlands in earlier match

UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16, Belgium vs Portugal Live Score Updates: The venue is Seville.

UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16, Belgium vs Portugal Live Score Streaming Updates: Roberto Martinez’s Belgium will hope to outsmart Fernando Santos’ Portugal in the fourth last-16 tie at the Estadio Olimpico, Seville on Sunday. This after Czech Republic beat Netherlands 2-0 and booked a quarterfinal match against Denmark. A Matthijs de Ligt red card, goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick consigned the Dutch to defeat.

During the group stage, Belgium breezed into the knockouts by boasting a 100% record in Group B, while Portugal ultimately qualified from Group F in third behind France and Germany. The Eden Hazard-led side are now unbeaten in their last 12 matches and will certainly fancy their chances of challenging for the trophy after finishing third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. On the other hand, the holders will look to their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo again for inspiration, whose two penalties against France helped them secure a spot in the knockout round. The winner of this contest will face a dangerous Italy side in the quarter-finals.