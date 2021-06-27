UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16, Belgium vs Portugal Live Score Updates: Czech Republic eliminate Netherlands in earlier match

UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16, Belgium vs Portugal Live Score Streaming Updates: Roberto Martinez’s Belgium will hope to outsmart Fernando Santos’ Portugal in the fourth last-16 tie at the Estadio Olimpico, Seville on Sunday. This after Czech Republic beat Netherlands 2-0 and booked a quarterfinal match against Denmark. A Matthijs de Ligt red card, goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick consigned the Dutch to defeat.
During the group stage, Belgium breezed into the knockouts by boasting a 100% record in Group B, while Portugal ultimately qualified from Group F in third behind France and Germany. The Eden Hazard-led side are now unbeaten in their last 12 matches and will certainly fancy their chances of challenging for the trophy after finishing third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. On the other hand, the holders will look to their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo again for inspiration, whose two penalties against France helped them secure a spot in the knockout round. The winner of this contest will face a dangerous Italy side in the quarter-finals.
Well well, what a feeling for Czech Republic. They've been in oblivion long enough. Since the days of Nedved and Poborsky, they have just never managed to shine in the same way - barring the occasional Smicer and Rosicky. Is this their year though?
#BEL XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Vermaelen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, E.Hazard, Lukaku. #POR XI: Patrício; Dalot, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Palhinha, Renato; Bernardo, Diogo Jota, Ronaldo.
That's it! Czech Republic win 2-0 and book a quarterfinal match against Denmark. A Matthijs de Ligt red card, goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick consigned the Dutch to defeat. Now time for Belgium vs Portugal, the winner of which match will play Italy in the quarters.
A horrible game for Netherlands. They could not come up with any shots on target and when they went down to 10 men after a red card, they were run over by the Czechs. Shick is now 2nd on the Golden Boot list, 1 goal behind Ronaldo.
The XIs are out for the later match now, as we await the final whistle in the Dutch demolition.
Belgium's star-studded armada will be up against a Ronaldo-inspired Portugal in the later match tonight. But first, there's a major upset going on in the earlier match of the day. Czech Republic are beating Netherlands in their R16 match. With minutes left before the final whistle, Czech Republic are winning 2-0.