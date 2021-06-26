UEFA EURO 2020 R16 Live Score Updates: Wales 0-1 Denmark, 35 mins

Wales vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 Live Score Online: Rob Page’s Wales will lock horns with Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark in the first last-16 encounter of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday.
Wales finished second to Italy in Group A, while Denmark defied the odds to finish as runners-up to Belgium in Group B despite losing their first two matches. Although the Gareth Bale-led side lost their final group match against the Azzuri, they have just lost twice in their last 16 competitive matches. On the other hand, the Simon Kjaer-led team will be high on confidence after comprehensively beating Russia 4-1 in their final group match in front of a packed crowd in Copenhagen.
Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.
Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.
GOAL! With their first shot on target, the Danes have found the lead and it's a beautiful goal by the Nice striker. Damsgaard gets the ball to Dolberg... who then makes some space for himself and hits a curling right-footed shot in the bottom-right corner.
Wales and Tottenam Hotspur defender Joe Rodon goes into the book after a foul on striker Dolberg. No arguments there.
After the initial flurry by Wales, Denmark have got hold of the contest a little bit now. Although a proper scoring chance is yet to be created, the Danes have shown promise in the last ten minutes. Proper runs, ball retention... slowly growing into the game now.
Close! Bale receives the ball in his usual area, the right half space, and he makes a driving run forward before unleashing a shot from just outside the box... but just wide. Schmeichel was at full stretch but the shot just swerved outside. Positive start by Wales!
A riveting start in Amsterdam! Denmark try to keep possession but Wales are showing quick wit and pace on their counters so far. Page's team get an early corner, but it was headed out to safety by Denmark defender Christensen. A lot of energy on the field.
After completing the formalities, Wales striker Kiefer Moore sets the ball rolling from the centre circle. Here we go!
On this day in 1992, goals from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort completed the fairy tale for last-minute entrants Denmark.
Wales finished runner-up in Group A behind Italy to reach the knockout stages for a second successive Euros, having soared to the semi-finals in 2016. Denmark stormed into the last 16 with a 4-1 win over Russia in its final group game – days after Christian Eriksen’s collapse due to a cardiac arrest — and will be playing in Amsterdam where it expects a Danish contingent to spur them on.
Gareth Bale: “We’re always the underdog, we’re used to that tag. But it doesn’t make a difference to us. That’s normal anyway. We understand the situation that happened with them and we’ve obviously sent all our best wishes to Christian Eriksen. Come game day tomorrow… hopefully, we can put a great performance in and get the job done.”
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: “In the last ten years, not many people have done what he [Bale] has done. Scored over 100 goals for Real Madrid. He’s a great guy. One of the best players I have played with. I wish the best for him, just not tomorrow!”
Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite
Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore
Hello and welcome to the last-16 clash between Wales and Denmark! Taking place in Amsterdam, the contest between the two runners-up of their respective groups is set to feature players like Bale, Ramsey, Schmeichel, Hojbjerg, Kjaer etc. Stay tuned!