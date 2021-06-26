UEFA EURO 2020 R16 Live Score Updates: Wales 0-1 Denmark, 35 mins

Who said what...

Wales finished runner-up in Group A behind Italy to reach the knockout stages for a second successive Euros, having soared to the semi-finals in 2016. Denmark stormed into the last 16 with a 4-1 win over Russia in its final group game – days after Christian Eriksen’s collapse due to a cardiac arrest — and will be playing in Amsterdam where it expects a Danish contingent to spur them on.

Gareth Bale: “We’re always the underdog, we’re used to that tag. But it doesn’t make a difference to us. That’s normal anyway. We understand the situation that happened with them and we’ve obviously sent all our best wishes to Christian Eriksen. Come game day tomorrow… hopefully, we can put a great performance in and get the job done.”

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: “In the last ten years, not many people have done what he [Bale] has done. Scored over 100 goals for Real Madrid. He’s a great guy. One of the best players I have played with. I wish the best for him, just not tomorrow!”