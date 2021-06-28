UEFA EURO 2020 R16, Spain vs Croatia Live Score Streaming: Battle for quarterfinal spot

Spain vs Croatia

Spain vs Croatia UEFA EURO 2020 Live Score Online: Spain and Croatia take on each other at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in Monday’s 2020 European Championships Round of 16 blockbuster.

Both teams have shown flashes of what they can do but have also disappointed to shine in the tournament so far. Both teams needed to wait till their final group games to seal qualification to the knockout stage. Luka Modric found his touch against Scotland, while Spain found their scoring boots in their last group game against Slovakia. Alvaro Morata, however, was not among the goals. This game could go down to whichever team is more clinical on the night.