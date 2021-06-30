UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Live Streaming

June 30, 2021 3:45:29 pm
EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals Schedule, Fixtures, Qualified Teams: After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro kicked off on June 11 with matches taking place in 11 major European cities.
After two weeks of group stage action, eight teams were knocked out — Turkey, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Poland, Hungary, Finland, and Slovakia. The last-16 stage started on June 26 with heavyweights like France, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, and Croatia crashing out after an enthralling round of fixtures.
UEFA EURO 2020 FIXTURES
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, 2 July
QF1: Switzerland vs Spain — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Saturday, 3 July
QF2: Belgium vs Italy — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark — 9:30 PM IST, Baku
Sunday, 4 July
QF4: Ukraine vs England — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
🟨 What are the rules on yellow cards and suspensions?
🤔 Can players be banned for the final?
Check out all the you need to know ⬇️#EURO2020
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 30, 2021
SEMI-FINALS
Wednesday, 7 July
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London
Thursday, 8 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London
FINAL
Monday, 12 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London
UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE STREAMING
The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.
