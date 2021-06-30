UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Live Streaming

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021 3:45:29 pm
EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals: A view of the trophy. (File)

EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals Schedule, Fixtures, Qualified Teams: After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro kicked off on June 11 with matches taking place in 11 major European cities.

After two weeks of group stage action, eight teams were knocked out — Turkey, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Poland, Hungary, Finland, and Slovakia. The last-16 stage started on June 26 with heavyweights like France, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, and Croatia crashing out after an enthralling round of fixtures.

UEFA EURO 2020 FIXTURES

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, 2 July

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Saturday, 3 July

QF2: Belgium vs Italy — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark — 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Sunday, 4 July

QF4: Ukraine vs England — 12:30 AM IST, Rome

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday, 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London

Thursday, 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London

FINAL

Monday, 12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London

UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.

