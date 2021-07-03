UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Ukraine vs England, Czech Republic vs Denmark

England's Harry McGuire, Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Harry Kane, from left, arrive for a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, England, Wednesday June 30, 2021 as the team prepare for their upcoming Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine. (Source: AP)

Ukraine vs England, Czech Republic vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Saturday’s quarterfinal match at the Stadio Olimpico might be England’s toughest test of the European Championship.

That’s because it’s the only match of Euro 2020 that England will have to play away from the friendly confines of Wembley Stadium. Making matters more complicated is that the Italian government has explicitly warned Britain-based England fans to stay away from the game unless they can prove they have observed five days of quarantine since arriving.

The winner between Ukraine and England will play either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley, with the final also scheduled for England’s home stadium.

England is looking to match its performance from the 2018 World Cup, when it reached the semifinals. The last time England made it to the last four of the European Championship was in 1996.

Having barely scraped through the group phase, it will be Ukraine’s first European Championship quarterfinal match.

Meanwhile, as Eriksen recovers, Denmark has improved at Euro 2020. A 4-1 win over Russia got Denmark out of the group stage after two losses. Beating Wales 4-0 in the round of 16 matched the team’s best showing since they won the 1992 European Championship.

Both Denmark and the Czech Republic have been at their best at Euro 2020 when playing high-intensity, physical soccer against opponents who wanted possession. They could end up canceling each other out in the quarterfinals.

Matches on Saturday:

Czech Republic vs Denmark (9.30 pm IST)

Ukraine vs England (12.30 am IST, start of Sunday in India)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.