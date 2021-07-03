UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Final, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Score Updates

Who said what...

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "Denmark are really strong as a team, their style is similar to ours. We have to match them in commitment and approach. One simple mistake can decide the whole match. I believe that it will be us who can take advantage of some of our opponents' mistakes. I think it will be a very tight match and the little things will decide it."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "I can't look anywhere without getting motivated. We're doing it for the whole of Denmark and we have two dreams: to win something and to inspire and excite. We have a framework and philosophy that we stick to but, inside that, there is also space for tactical things, positions, and the skill of the individual players. We always try to find the right framework for the players to work in and, of course, it's the same way with the Czechs."