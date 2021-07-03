UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Final, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Score Updates

UEFA EURO 2020 Quarter-Final, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Score Streaming Online: After eliminating Netherlands at the last-16 stage, Czech Republic will lock horns with Denmark in a UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-final in Baku on Saturday.
Jaroslav Silhavy’s team recorded a 2-0 win against Netherlands to advance to the final eight after finishing third in Group D. The Czechs, who finished as runners-up in 1996, will aim to match their 2004 record by reaching the semi-finals this time around. On the other hand, Kasper Hjulmand‘s Denmark progressed to the quarter-finals courtesy of an impressive 4-0 victory over Wales after qualifying for the knockouts on the final group matchday. The Red and Whites won the European Championship in 1992, but they have not been at this stage of the competition since 2004. The winner of the contest will either face England or Ukraine next.
Czech Republic XI: Vaclík; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Barák, Sevcik; Schick
Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard
Denmark's first Euro quarter-final since 2004. Czech Republic reached the semi-finals at Euro 2004 by beating the Danes...
Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "Denmark are really strong as a team, their style is similar to ours. We have to match them in commitment and approach. One simple mistake can decide the whole match. I believe that it will be us who can take advantage of some of our opponents' mistakes. I think it will be a very tight match and the little things will decide it."
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "I can't look anywhere without getting motivated. We're doing it for the whole of Denmark and we have two dreams: to win something and to inspire and excite. We have a framework and philosophy that we stick to but, inside that, there is also space for tactical things, positions, and the skill of the individual players. We always try to find the right framework for the players to work in and, of course, it's the same way with the Czechs."
Czech Republic have made only one change to the team, which beat the Netherlands in the last-16 last Sunday: Jan Boril is back after his one-match suspension and replaces Pavel Kaderabek at left-back. Tomas Soucek is set to wear the captain's armband today for only the third time in his career as Vladimir Darida starts on the bench. On the other hand, Denmark are unchanged. Kasper Hjulmand has chosen to go with Jens Stryger-Larsen at right wing-back with Daniel Wass among the substitutes.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the third quarter-final of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 between Czech Republic and Denmark. Spain are set to face Italy in the semi-finals after their wins over Switzerland and Belgium respectively last night. Now, the time has come to decide the third semi-finalist, who will either face England or Ukraine next. Stay tuned for more!