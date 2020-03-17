UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 if clubs pay £275m as compensation

UEFA Euro 2020 is set to start in June. (Source: Twitter) UEFA Euro 2020 is set to start in June. (Source: Twitter)

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with the entire Europe suspending their footballing leagues until further notice, there’s a risk of delaying the Euro 2020 which is set to take place in June this year. To facilitate that, UEFA will reportedly demand £275million from its clubs and leagues to postpone the quadrennial tournament by a year.

According to The Athletic, UEFA will demand the compensation to satisfy their TV contracts and sponsors for the tournament, and also because they would have to postpone other competitions too, like the Women’s Euros, the Nations League and the European Under-21 Championship.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has called a meeting of representatives of its 55 associations and other stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss their response to the global pandemic. The tournaments in discussion will be Champions League, Europa League, apart from the above mentioned UEFA competitions.

Euro 2020 is due to start on June 12 and finish on July 12 with the tournament taking place across twelve venues in the continent. The final and the semi-finals are scheduled to be played at Wembley in London, where the Premier League is postponed till April 4.

UEFA representatives will today meet with various stakeholders to discuss European football’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 17, 2020

However, it is hoped that this move, which might involve postponing the European Championship to 2021, will provide clubs with enough flexibility to complete their competitions.

The chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), Gordon Taylor, believes postponing Euro 2020 would be a “positive step”.”If the Euros is postponed it gives some flexibility. Definitely the aim should be to complete the season otherwise it is unfair on those clubs who are close to promotion and to qualifying for Europe, not to mention winning the Premier League,” he said.

“Our first priority is the health of the players and their families, but once football returns then the season should be finished even if it means delaying the start of next season. There will be some contractual issues if players’ contracts end on June 31, but we can look at those together with the clubs.”

