UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score Updates: Portugal 0-0 Germany, 5 mins

Saturday, June 19, 2021
Updated: June 19, 2021 9:36:11 pm
UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany Football Live Score Streaming Updates: Fernando Santos’ Portugal will hope to seal a last-16 spot on Saturday when they take on Joachim Low’s Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich in a Group F contest.

The holders had a testing opener against Hungary before eventually emerging 3-0 winners, while Germany were beaten 1-0 by FIFA 2018 World Cup winners France, courtesy of a Mats Hummels own goal. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will head into the clash knowing that a win would book their berth in the knockout stage. On the other hand, Germany will be desperate to bounce back as they bid to qualify for the knockout round of the European Championship for the fourth time in succession.

21:35 (IST)19 Jun 2021
5' GOOOOSEEEENNNSSSS!

Germany take an early lead! 

21:30 (IST)19 Jun 2021
Kickoff!

And here we go! Gnabry sets the ball rolling in front of a sparsely-filled Allianz Arena...

21:15 (IST)19 Jun 2021
Germany have upperhand in head-to-head record

Although Portugal are considered to be the favourites tonight with a potent attack spearheaded by the timeless talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, the recent head-to-head record suggests otherwise. Germany have won each of their last four matches against Portugal.

21:05 (IST)19 Jun 2021
What's the starting lineup of Germany?
21:05 (IST)19 Jun 2021
What's the starting lineup of Portugal?
21:00 (IST)19 Jun 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group F encounter between holders Portugal and Germany. While Portugal will be hoping to make it two in two, Germany will aim to keep themselves in contention. Stay tuned for more!

