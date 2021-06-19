UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score Updates: Portugal 0-0 Germany, 5 mins

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany Live Score Updates: The match will be held in Munich.

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany Football Live Score Streaming Updates: Fernando Santos’ Portugal will hope to seal a last-16 spot on Saturday when they take on Joachim Low’s Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich in a Group F contest.

The holders had a testing opener against Hungary before eventually emerging 3-0 winners, while Germany were beaten 1-0 by FIFA 2018 World Cup winners France, courtesy of a Mats Hummels own goal. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will head into the clash knowing that a win would book their berth in the knockout stage. On the other hand, Germany will be desperate to bounce back as they bid to qualify for the knockout round of the European Championship for the fourth time in succession.