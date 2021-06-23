scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary Live Score: Last group matches

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary Football Match Live Score Streaming: Germany and Portugal have three points and the same goal difference, while Hungary is last with one point and must win to advance.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 23, 2021 10:50:32 pm
Portugal vs FranceUEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France Live Score

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary Football Match Live Score: The final slots in the Round of 16 in the European Championships will be decided in this round of matches — the last group stage action in the tournament.

Results on Tuesday guaranteed France a spot in the round of 16. A one-goal loss for Portugal should be enough as long as Hungary doesn’t win in Germany in Group F’s other game. Germany and Portugal have three points and the same goal difference, while Hungary is last with one point and must win to advance. Both Germany and Hungary are trying avoid early elimination from the European Championship. The Hungarians need to win when the teams meet on Wednesday, the Germans don’t.

In the earlier set of matches, only victory for Spain will be enough to ensure a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. A draw may be enough, but only if Poland doesn’t defeat Sweden in the other Group E match. Both games will be played at the same time.

Live Blog

European Championships, France vs Portugal, Hungary vs Germany Live Updates:

22:50 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Last group stage matches

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the last round of group matches at Euro 2020. First up, Spain, battling to avoid early elimination, are in cruise control vs Slovakia. Sweden are also beating Poland 2-0. Which would mean, with half an hour left in Group E action, that Spain and Sweden will go through from that group.

