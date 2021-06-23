UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary Live Score: Last group matches

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France Live Score

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary Football Match Live Score: The final slots in the Round of 16 in the European Championships will be decided in this round of matches — the last group stage action in the tournament.

Results on Tuesday guaranteed France a spot in the round of 16. A one-goal loss for Portugal should be enough as long as Hungary doesn’t win in Germany in Group F’s other game. Germany and Portugal have three points and the same goal difference, while Hungary is last with one point and must win to advance. Both Germany and Hungary are trying avoid early elimination from the European Championship. The Hungarians need to win when the teams meet on Wednesday, the Germans don’t.

In the earlier set of matches, only victory for Spain will be enough to ensure a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. A draw may be enough, but only if Poland doesn’t defeat Sweden in the other Group E match. Both games will be played at the same time.