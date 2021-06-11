UEFA Euro 2020 opening match today, Italy vs Turkey: When and where to watch

Italy have lost just twice in the last three years. (File)

UEFA Euro 2020 Today Matches Schedule: The biggest crowd to gather in Italy for a year and a half will witness an Azzurri squad aiming for the title play a Turkey team aiming to spring a surprise on Friday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Rome is hosting the opening game of the European Championship even if Euro 2020 is kicking off in 2021.

While the opening game is in Rome between Italy and Turkey on Friday, the venue with the most games is Wembley. The north London stadium that is home to the England national team will stage the semifinals and final after five earlier games _ starting on Sunday with England against Croatia.

After embarrassingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy won all 10 of its qualifying matches for Euro 2020 and enters on a 27-match unbeaten run. Turkey took four points off France in qualifying, including a 2-0 win over the World Cup champions, and lost only one of its matches to finish second in its group.

Italy has won its past eight matches without conceding a goal and has 20 clean sheets in 32 matches since Roberto Mancini took over as coach. While record-setting goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired from international soccer after the failed World Cup qualification, Italy remains solid at the position with 22-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma now between the posts. Also, Bonucci and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini form a strong and experienced pairing in central defense.

One of Turkey’s main strengths is also its solidity at the back. It allowed only three goals in qualifying and managed to keep forwards Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland scoreless in recent World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides are also strong at center forward. Ciro Immobile won the European Golden Shoe award when he matched the Serie A record with 36 goals in 2019-20. Burak Yilmaz is Turkey’s second second highest scorer of all time, with his 29 goals putting him behind only the retired Hakan Sukur (51 goals).

When is the Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey?

Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey is on the night of June 11 (June 12 for India). The tournament will kickstart with a match between Italy and Turkey in Rome.

What time is Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey?

Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey will kickstart at 12.30 am IST following the opening ceremony that will see Andrea Bocelli singing the Giacomo Puccini aria “Nessun Dorma”. The ceremony will also feature a virtual performance by U2 stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix.

Where will Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey be live broadcast in India?

Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

Where can Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey be livestreamed in India?

Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey will be livestreamed on Sony LIV in India.