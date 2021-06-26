UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria

Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates (Source: Reuters)

UEFA Euro 2020, Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria Live Stream: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he hopes his country’s long-standing connection to Dutch club Ajax will give his team a boost against Wales in the round of 16 match at the European Championship.

Saturday’s match will be at Ajax’s home stadium in Amsterdam.

Ajax has a history of signing Danish players. They include Christian Eriksen, Jesper Olsen, Jan Molby and Michael and Brian Laudrup.

Meanwhile, the Italians have become one of the favorites at the European Championship after winning all three of their games in the group stage, scoring seven goals and conceding none. Those three victories at Euro 2020 extended the team’s unbeaten streak under coach Roberto Mancini to 30 games _ matching the previous record set in the 1930s.

Austria, which has reached the round of 16 at the tournament for the first time, will get its chance on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Besides the unbeaten streak, Italy will also be trying to set another record. The team has not conceded a goal in 11 matches, a total of 1,055 minutes. If Austria fails to score, Italy will surpass the record of 1,143 minutes set between 1972 and 1974.

For a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy’s recent results are quite remarkable.

Matches on Saturday:

Wales vs Denmark (9.30 pm IST)

Italy vs Austria (12.30 am IST)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.