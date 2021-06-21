UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Ukraine vs Austria, North Macedonia vs Netherlands

UEFA Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria Live Stream: Ukraine might be without injured defender Denys Popov for its final Group C game against Austria in Bucharest on Monday.

Popov was on the bench for the opening 3-2 loss to the Netherlands and was not available for the second game against North Macedonia. Ukraine won that match 2-1. Both Ukraine and Austria are looking to advance from the group stage at the tournament for the first time. They have three points each and a draw might be enough for both.

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev will draw his international career to a close after their final Euro 2020 Group C match against the Netherlands on Monday, the 37-year old forward said.

The Macedonians, playing at their first major tournament as an independent nation, cannot reach the last 16 after defeats by Austria and Ukraine left them certain of finishing bottom of the group.

Pandev, who has scored 38 goals in 121 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2001 and turns 38 in July, was confident the Balkan nation would enjoy more success after they got off to a good start in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

North Macedonia won two of their opening three World Cup qualifiers, including a stunning 2-1 away upset of Germany in March. But they have been unable to replicate that form at the European championship.They showed glimpses of it and a fighting spirit which won over their raucous fans in two games in Bucharest, and coach Igor Angelovski was upbeat ahead of the clash against 1988 European champions Netherlands in the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Matches on Monday:

Ukraine vs Austria (9.30pm IST)

North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9.30pm IST)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.