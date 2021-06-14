UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden

Robert Lewandowski is Poland’s top international scorer and most-capped player of all time. (Reuters)

UEFA Euro 2020 Today Matches Schedule: Scotland and the Czech Republic will play their first Group D match in the European Championship on Monday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Czech Republic players are not planning to take a knee ahead of their European Championship games. The national team says the players will instead be showing their support for racial justice by pointing to the UEFA Respect sign on the left sleeve of their jersey.

The Czechs are missing defender Ondrej Kudela. The Slavia Prague player received a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game in March.

Poland accept they are favourites to win their Euro 2020 Group E opener against Slovakia on Monday but must improve their poor record in tournament opening games, coach Paulo Sousa said on Sunday.The Poles have failed five out of six times to win their first match at the World Cup or the Euros this century.

Poland’s biggest weapon should be European Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski, but Sousa must cope without two other big names in his attack because Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are injured.

Sweden coach Jan Andersson says midfielders Jens Cajuste and Albin Ekdal are expected to be available for the team’s opener against Spain. Both players had been sidelined recently because of injuries.

Ekdal didn’t participate in Saturday’s training session because of a knock he received earlier in the week. Cajuste had to leave the session with what team doctor Jonas Werner said was a “slightly twisted ankle.” Andersson says all 24 players are available for the team’s final training session. He says a final evaluation on all players would be made before Monday’s match at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Sweden is certain to be without midfielder Mattias Svanberg because of a positive coronavirus test result. The other Swedish player who tested positive was Dejan Kulusevski. Spain is without captain Sergio Busquets because of a positive COVID-19 result.

Monday matches:

Scotland vs Czech Republic (6.30 pm IST)

Poland vs Slovakia (9.30 pm IST)

Spain vs Sweden (12.30 am IST)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.