UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Sweden vs Poland, Slovakia vs Spain

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Sweden vs Poland, Slovakia vs Spain Live Stream: France advanced without kicking a ball, and Portugal can move on as well even with a loss on Wednesday. Hardly the heavyweight showdown many had hoped for in a match pitting defending champion Portugal against World Cup champion France, and Cristiano Ronaldo against Kylian Mbappe.

Results on Tuesday guaranteed France a spot in the round of 16. A one-goal loss for Portugal should be enough as long as Hungary doesn’t win in Germany in Group F’s other game. Still, that’s unlikely to alter France coach Didier Deschamps’ way of thinking, and he is thinking only of first place.

Portugal can still win the group by beating France, but it depends on what happens in Munich in the match between Germany and Hungary. Germany and Portugal have three points and the same goal difference, while Hungary is last with one point and must win to advance.

Portugal is having no problem scoring goals _ five in two games so far, including a tournament-leading three for Ronaldo. But the Portuguese are conceding too easily, conceding four to the Germans.

Both Germany and Hungary are trying avoid early elimination from the European Championship. The Hungarians need to win when the teams meet on Wednesday, the Germans don’t.

The match will take place following a request to light the stadium in rainbow colors to protest what the Munich city council said was the “homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government.”

UEFA turned down the council’s application. It previously gave the go-ahead for Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to continue wearing a captain’s armband with the rainbow colors “considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity.”

Spain may summon its most experienced player for its most important match at the European Championship. Sergio Busquets is set to return for the match against Slovakia on Wednesday, when “La Roja” faces the possibility of an embarrassing elimination in front of its fans.

Only victory for Spain will be enough to ensure a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. A draw may be enough, but only if Poland doesn’t defeat Sweden in the other Group E match. Both games will be played at the same time.

Spain, playing all of its group matches in Seville, is two points behind leader Sweden and one behind Slovakia, which surprised with an opening 2-1 win over last-place Poland before losing to Sweden 1-0.

Slovakia needs a draw to guarantee its spot in the next round. It is making its second consecutive appearance after debuting at Euro 2016. Both Slovakia and Spain were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2016. Spain last missed the knockout round in 2004.

Robert Lewandowski is facing another early exit from a major international tournament. Unless, that is, Poland can find a way past one of the tightest defenses at the European Championship.

Beating Sweden is Poland’s only route to the knockout stage of Euro 2020 and that’s something no team has managed in seven games in 2021.

Matches on Wednesday:

Sweden vs Poland (9.30 pm IST)

Slovakia vs Spain (9.30 pm IST)

Portugal vs France (12.30 am IST, start of Thursday in India)

Germany vs Hungary (12.30 am IST, start of Thursday in India)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.