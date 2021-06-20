scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 20, 2021
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey Live Score Streaming: Italy can complete a perfect group stage at the European Championship by beating Wales

June 20, 2021 3:03:22 pm
Manuel Locatelli goals, italy vs switzerland, euro 2020, wales vs turkey, gareth bale Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates (Source: Reuters)

Italy can complete a perfect group stage at the European Championship by beating Wales. The two teams will meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the final set of Group A matches.

Italy has already beaten Turkey and Switzerland and guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16. Wales is in second place in the group with four points.

The Turks will take on Switzerland in Baku at the same time as the match in Rome. Turkey has lost both of its matches in the tournament so far. Switzerland has one point after a draw with Wales.

Matches on Sunday:

Italy vs Wales (9.30 pm IST)
Switzerland vs Turkey (9.30 pm IST)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.

