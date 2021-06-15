UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Hungary vs Portugal

UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary vs Portugal Live Stream: In the first game, defending champions Portugal will take on Hungary at Ferenec Puskas stadium. In the previous edition of the tournament, Portugal beat France in the final by 1-0. In the second match, runner-ups France will take on Germany at Allianz Arena.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the first player to feature in the five Euro Championships. In this edition, Ronaldo also has a chance of becoming the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football. Currently, the record is held by Iran striker Ali Daei who has scored 109 goals. The 36-year-old needs six more goals to get his name on the top.

Both Portugal and Hungary played one draw in the warm-up matches and won one. Portugal comprehensively beat Israel whereas Hungary beat Cyprus. Portugal’s draw came against Spain. Ahead of the game, Hungary defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19. In the press conference, Ronaldo said that he is not worried about the Covid-19 cases.

Matches on Tuesday night:

Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 PM IST)

France vs Germany (12:30 PM IST)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.