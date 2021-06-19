UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and his team mate Pepe warm up during a training session at the football arena stadium in Munich, Friday, June 18, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland Live Stream: Saturday has some exciting matches in store with Hungary and France facing each other, Portugal taking on Germany and Spain vs Poland.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says heat and noise will be factors when his team faces Hungary on Saturday at the European Championship. Temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius for the afternoon kickoff in Budapest. Then there’s the noise at the 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena. Hungary is the only country that allows a full stadium at Euro 2020.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says his team will be ready for whatever tactical lineup Germany counterpart Jo achim Low opts for on Saturday at the European Championship. Portugal left back Nuno Mendes will miss the match with a thigh injury. Portugal won its opening game against Hungary and would advance to the round of 16 with another victory.

Spain coach Luis Enrique says Alvaro Morata will start again when the team faces Poland on Saturday at the European Championship. Morata had been criticized by fans and Spanish media for his misses in the team’s 0-0 draw against Sweden. Spain opened its Euro 2020 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Group E.

Matches on Saturday:

Hungary vs France

Portugal vs Germany

Spain vs Poland

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.