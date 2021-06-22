UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Croatia vs Scotland, Czech Republic vs England

UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland, Czech Republic vs England: Scotland is looking to give its boisterous fans something to really cheer about at the European Championship. Scotland managed to hold England scoreless against expectations.

But the result did little to cement Scotland’s chances of advancing to the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after the team lost to the Czech Republic 2-0 in its first Group D game.

Now, Scotland has one last opportunity to harness the energy of its fans as the team faces Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Both teams need to win to have any chance of advancing.

What hasn’t been straightforward for Scotland is scoring. While the team worked hard in defense against England and even in the loss to the Czech Republic, the finishing hasn’t been there.

Croatia has had similar scoring problems at the tournament, losing its first match to England 1-0 and then salvaging its game against the Czechs with a 1-1 draw.

Croatia’s only goal of Euro 2020 came after Czech Republic right back Vladimir Coufal slipped on the turf because he chose the wrong boots for the second half. That allowed winger Ivan Perisic the space to score an equalizer.

With a place in the round of 16 secured before taking to the field again, England has a chance to rediscover its attacking flair against the Czech Republic on Tuesday at the European Championship.

The Czech Republic is in first place in Group D, ahead of England on goal difference. The four points the teams have are enough to be certain of at least finishing among the four best third-place teams that qualify for the round of 16.

The player singled out for England’s struggles against Scotland is Harry Kane. The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner won’t be dropped for the match against the Czech Republic despite not scoring in both Euro 2020 games or getting a shot on target.

Matches on Tuesday:

Croatia vs Scotland (12.30 am IST, start of Wednesday in India)

Czech Republic vs England (12.30 am IST, start of Wednesday in India)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.