UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Belgium vs Portugal, Netherlands vs Czech Republic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Bernadett Szabo, Pool photo via AP)

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal Live Stream: Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of becoming the all-time leading scorer in international soccer. He can set the record on Sunday when Portugal faces Belgium in the round at 16 of the European Championship.

Ronaldo is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals after three matches. He is one goal from breaking the overall men’s scoring record in international soccer. The 36-year-old Juventus striker is level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.

Portugal has several good players in its squad to support Ronaldo, from Bernardo Silva to Diogo Jota to Bruno Fernandes to Renato Sanches to Joao Moutinho.

Portugal had only one win in its three group matches, against Hungary in the opener. It then lost to Germany and drew with France to advance from the difficult Group F as one of the best third-place teams.

Belgium is now the team trying to end its title drought and lift its first major trophy. It was runner-up at the European Championship in 1980, and finished third three years ago at the World Cup for its best finish at that tournament.

Meanwhile, the Czechs may be without captain Vladimir Darida after the midfielder suffered an unspecified knock in Friday’s training session. The Czechs also had to cope with their flight to Budapest being delayed by a technical fault with the aircraft door, which forced them to train in Prague on Saturday before later flying to Hungary for Sunday’s match at the Puskas Arena.

The Czechs, who finished third in their group, face a Dutch side firing on all cylinders after they topped their section with a perfect record and scored the most goals of all the teams in the first three matches of the tournament.

Matches on Sunday:

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9.30 pm IST)

Belgium vs Portugal (12.30 am IST, start of Monday in India)

How to watch the live telecast of Euro Cup 2020?

The live telecast will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the matches in Hindi Commentary. Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2020 matches?

Sony LIV app will live stream Euro 2020 football matches.