scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news
Live now

UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Germany Football Live Score: Lineups out, Benzema returns for World Champions

UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Germany Football Match Live Score Streaming: World champion France take on heavyweight Germany in the group stage

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 15, 2021 11:48:42 pm
UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Germany Live Score (Source: AP)

UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Germany Football Match Live Score: World champion France and fellow heavyweight Germany clash in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time as they open their Euro 2020 campaigns. Germany has never really recovered and though the French lost to Portugal in the final five years ago they went on to win the World Cup two years later

France is bidding to become the first country to twice hold both the European and World Cup titles at the same time France coach Didier Deschamps won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 as a player and could repeat the feat as coach.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Live Blog

UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Germany Football Live Score:

23:43 (IST)15 Jun 2021
Germany line-up

Germany Starting XI: Neuer; Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Gnabry, Muller.

Substitutes: Leno, Trapp, Halstenberg, Volland, Werner, Sule, Klostermann, Neuhaus, San, Emre Can, Koch, Gunter.

23:43 (IST)15 Jun 2021
France line-up

France Starting XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante; Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappe.

Substitutes: Mandanda, Maignan, Lenglet, Lemar, Giroud, Dembele, Tolisso, Zouma, Digne, Coman, Ben Yedder, Kounde.

23:41 (IST)15 Jun 2021
France vs Germany LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany as the two heavyweights face each other in their tournament opener in some time. Follow live score, updates of the match here.

Squads:

France: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan, Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso, Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

Germany: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Kolland

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd