UEFA EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England Live Score Streaming: Is it ‘coming home’ or going to Rome?

Euro 2020 Final, Italy vs England LIVE: The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST.

UEFA EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England Live Score Streaming Online: The European Championship final on Sunday pits England and Italy against each other. Italy, one of the most decorated teams in the world, will be looking to end a few years of trophy drought. England, on the other hand, are in uncharted territory. They haven’t even reached a final since 1966.

The last of Italy’s four World Cup victories came in 2006, when Chiellini had already made his international debut but didn’t play at the tournament. But the team is a comparative underachiever in the European Championship with its only title in 1968. Italy, however, has already reached the final twice in recent years — in 2000 and 2012 — whereas England hasn’t got close until now. With the pandemic restricting travel to London, the permitted crowd of 66,000 at Wembley Stadium will be largely packed with England fans.

Match to begin at 12:30 am IST.