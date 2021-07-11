UEFA EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England Live Score Streaming: Is it ‘coming home’ or going to Rome?

UEFA EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England Live Score Streaming Online: The European Championship final on Sunday pits England and Italy against each other. Italy, one of the most decorated teams in the world, will be looking to end a few years of trophy drought. England, on the other hand, are in uncharted territory. They haven’t even reached a final since 1966.
The last of Italy’s four World Cup victories came in 2006, when Chiellini had already made his international debut but didn’t play at the tournament. But the team is a comparative underachiever in the European Championship with its only title in 1968. Italy, however, has already reached the final twice in recent years — in 2000 and 2012 — whereas England hasn’t got close until now. With the pandemic restricting travel to London, the permitted crowd of 66,000 at Wembley Stadium will be largely packed with England fans.
Match to begin at 12:30 am IST.
The European Championships come to an end today. Postponed for a year, as the world around us changed into something never seen before day by day, this year's tournament has been like nothing held before! From how bravely and resolutely players have continued to take stands against racism and homophobia -- despite thunderous boos from Hungary to England -- to how the theme of the tournament has almost been how a team of Danish giants rallied around after the tragic loss of their talismanic midfielder, Euro 2020 (held in 2021) has had some riveting storylines which will be recounted for years to come.
For the final match, we have world-beaters Italy and world-colonisers England. Match begins at 12:30 am IST. Team news to be available around 11 pm. Reports say Saka is set to be replaced by Trippier.