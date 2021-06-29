UEFA EURO 2020 Live Score Streaming: England 0-0 Germany in first half

England vs Germany LIVE in Euro 2020 Round of 16

UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Germany Live Score Streaming Online: England will attempt to beat Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final when they meet in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley. England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest football triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.

England’s group games produced just two goals, a stalemate with Scotland sandwiched between 1-0 wins against Croatia and the Czech Republic. Germany have been less predictable. The 1-0 defeat against France and 2-2 draw with Hungary will not be viewed with fondness but, in between, they produced a scintillating display to down Portugal 4-2.