UEFA EURO 2020 Live Score Streaming: England 0-0 Germany in first half

UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Germany Live Score Streaming Online: England will attempt to beat Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final when they meet in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley. England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest football triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.
England’s group games produced just two goals, a stalemate with Scotland sandwiched between 1-0 wins against Croatia and the Czech Republic. Germany have been less predictable. The 1-0 defeat against France and 2-2 draw with Hungary will not be viewed with fondness but, in between, they produced a scintillating display to down Portugal 4-2.
The players are out on the field for the big clash. National anthems underway at the Wembley. Match to kickstart in a few minutes. Both the sides take the knee ahead of the clash against racism.
Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Kroos, Goretzka, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Werner.
Subs: Halstenberg, Volland, Gnabry, Leno, Musiala, Sule, Neuhaus, Sane, Gundogan, Trapp, Can, Koch.
England Line-up: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Saka, Kane, Sterling.
Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.
The captains of Germany and England will wear rainbow armbands in the round of 16 at the European Championship. The England team says the move by Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and England striker Harry Kane is ``to mark the end of Pride month.'' UEFA had looked into whether Neuer breached regulations by not wearing the official armband in the opening two games of Euro 2020. But Germany later said UEFA accepted its argument that the rainbow armband is a symbol of diversity and can therefore be categorized as a ``good cause.''
England coach Gareth Southgate is deciding whether to include Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell in the squad to face Germany at the European Championship after a week in self-isolation. The players had to split from the rest of the England squad after being deemed close contacts following a conversation with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after the match against Scotland. Gilmour later tested positive for the coronavirus. Mount and Chilwell were able to do fitness work away from the rest of the England squad on a training field. Mount started two group games at Euro 2020 before missing last Tuesday's win over the Czech Republic while isolating.
