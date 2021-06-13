UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia Football Live Score: 2018 WC semis repeat

UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia Live Score.

UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia Football Match Live Score: England open their campaign at Wembley Stadium against the team that prevented Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the World Cup final three years ago. Croatia on Sunday will face a team refreshed since losing 2-1 and denied a shot at adding to its only major title at the 1966 World Cup.

Since the World Cup, when Croatia lost the final to France, Zlatko Dalic’s side has lost and drawn with England in the UEFA Nations League. Unlike England, Croatia have won opening matches at the European Championship — four times, in fact, and drawn another. England has drawn five and lost four of them, including at its championship debut in 1968 against Yugoslavia, which Croatia used to be part of.