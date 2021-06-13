UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia Football Live Score: 2018 WC semis repeat

UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia Football Match Live Score: England open their campaign at Wembley Stadium against the team that prevented Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the World Cup final three years ago. Croatia on Sunday will face a team refreshed since losing 2-1 and denied a shot at adding to its only major title at the 1966 World Cup.
Since the World Cup, when Croatia lost the final to France, Zlatko Dalic’s side has lost and drawn with England in the UEFA Nations League. Unlike England, Croatia have won opening matches at the European Championship — four times, in fact, and drawn another. England has drawn five and lost four of them, including at its championship debut in 1968 against Yugoslavia, which Croatia used to be part of.
England is planning to make the most of being allowed five substitutes for the first time at a tournament. But in assessing the starting lineup, which assistant coach Steve Holland said has already been decided, England’s coaching staff have been recalling the fate of Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. Led by 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, only nine members of that squad made the cut for the expanded 26-man group for a cross-continental European Championship that will could see England play play six games at Wembley — if it reaches the final.
Since 2018, England have traced an upward trajectory, morphed from a set-piece reliant bunch to an irresistibly creative force, exacted revenge on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, and look like title contenders, or better still, a championship guzzling machine. They would be an indistinguishably superior group to what Croatia, an ageing side, had out-muscled in Moscow. | READ |
Hello and welcome to the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D opener between England and Croatia at the Wembley Stadium in London. The Three Lions will be looking to exact revenge for their semi-final loss in the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Stay tuned for more!